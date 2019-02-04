Prime Minister Hasina calls on police to be people-friendly

“You should bear in mind that your actions should never lead to harassment of the people. Your job is to protect them from abuse. This is what the people demand of you,” she said in an address at Dhaka’s Rajarbagh Police Lines, after inaugurating police week on Monday.

“It is important to maintain the law and order if we want to build a Bangladesh that is developed and prosperous.

“Remember your country and your families when you carry out your duties and ensure the development of our nation.”

Prime Minister Hasina asked the police to continue operations against drugs and extremist terror.

“A criminal is just a criminal. Terror has no religion, race or country. Therefore, we must continue our war against terror,” she said.

“I urge you to continue the anti-drug raids, and also to create public awareness on safe roads,” she said.

“Pedestrians lack awareness needed and often get into accidents while jaywalking. We need to teaching traffic rules from the school level to create real awareness among people. Also, we need to implement the measures we took to ensure safer roads.”

“The police force is applauded today, both at home and abroad, for their role in curbing violence, militancy, drugs and arsons,” said Hasina.

“Especially, the police have improved the image of the country in the global community by showing skill and professionalism while working in the United Nations peace missions. Bangladesh has become a role model in combating militancy.”

Bangladesh often faces manmade disasters besides ones that are natural, she said, and provided the example of deadly arson attacks carried out as part of protests called by the BNP and Jamaat-E-Islami in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

“The police played a vital role in fighting that disaster. Police members have died in these arson attackers. I pray for that their souls are in peace.”

The prime minister also applauded the police for their role in maintaining law and order during the 11th national election.

Her government has in the last decade ensured 91,000 new recruits and detangled the police promotion process as part of overall improvement.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Inspector General of Police Mohammad Javed Patwary were present in the occasion.