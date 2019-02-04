Prime Minister Hasina calls on police to be people-friendly
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Feb 2019 05:08 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2019 06:03 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the police to be people-friendly adding that no person should face abuse in their hands.
“You should bear in mind that your actions should never lead to harassment of the people. Your job is to protect them from abuse. This is what the people demand of you,” she said in an address at Dhaka’s Rajarbagh Police Lines, after inaugurating police week on Monday.
“It is important to maintain the law and order if we want to build a Bangladesh that is developed and prosperous.
“Remember your country and your families when you carry out your duties and ensure the development of our nation.”
“A criminal is just a criminal. Terror has no religion, race or country. Therefore, we must continue our war against terror,” she said.
“I urge you to continue the anti-drug raids, and also to create public awareness on safe roads,” she said.
“Pedestrians lack awareness needed and often get into accidents while jaywalking. We need to teaching traffic rules from the school level to create real awareness among people. Also, we need to implement the measures we took to ensure safer roads.”
“The police force is applauded today, both at home and abroad, for their role in curbing violence, militancy, drugs and arsons,” said Hasina.
“Especially, the police have improved the image of the country in the global community by showing skill and professionalism while working in the United Nations peace missions. Bangladesh has become a role model in combating militancy.”
“The police played a vital role in fighting that disaster. Police members have died in these arson attackers. I pray for that their souls are in peace.”
The prime minister also applauded the police for their role in maintaining law and order during the 11th national election.
Her government has in the last decade ensured 91,000 new recruits and detangled the police promotion process as part of overall improvement.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Inspector General of Police Mohammad Javed Patwary were present in the occasion.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two die, one falls sick in Kushtia after taking herbal medicine
- Eviction drive begins to clear out encroachers from Karnaphuli River
- Private tutor detained on charges of killing grade-3 girl after failed rape attempt
- Wrongly accused Jahalom freed from jail on High Court orders
- Rules defied in construction of two in three Dhaka buildings
- Separate evaluation for answers to wrong SSC question sets
- 87 Upazila councils go to election on Mar 10 in first phase
- HC orders release of wrongly accused Jahalom within Sunday
- Hasina gives Tk 2.5m for Alauddin Ali’s medical care
- BNP criticises PM’s tea party with politicians at Ganabhaban
Most Read
- Actress Angelina Jolie visiting Bangladesh: Official
- Bangladesh has spent Tk 30 million on legal battle to recover stolen central bank funds
- Angelina Jolie arrives in Cox’s Bazar to visit Rohingya camps
- Iranian food festival begins in Dhaka
- Hasina gives Tk 2.5m for Alauddin Ali’s medical care
- Israeli mosque prayer caller fired over photos in bodybuilder outfit
- Doctor Akash was in physical fight with wife before suicide: police
- Private tutor detained on charges of killing grade-3 girl after failed rape attempt
- Record inflow of remittances in January
- Kolkata police detention of CBI officials triggers showdown between Modi and Mamata