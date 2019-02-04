I want the PM to bring the ACC to justice, says Jahalom
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Feb 2019 03:57 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2019 03:58 PM BdST
Jute mill worker Jahalom, who has been released after three years in prison, has demanded that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina bring the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to justice for his wrongful imprisonment.
He was released from Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur in the wee hours of Monday under orders from the High Court.
"The ACC has kept me in jail for three years over a false case. I want strict repurcussions for the ACC,” said Jahalom, expressing his grievance to journalists.
"I have spent many painful days in prison because of them. I worked as a servant in the prison ward. I had previously told ACC that I am Jahalom, not Saleque. But they did not believe me," he said.
The ACC in 2014 prosecuted one Abu Saleque in 33 cases on charges related to loan fraud involving of Tk 185 million from Sonali Bank. But due to a mistake committed by the ACC, Jahalom served three years in prison instead of Saleque.
"I have been hurt badly. I want compensation. I want a job. I want the prime minister to bring the ACC to justice. I thank the court for releasing me. I never thought that I would be freed from jail. I am feeling very happy today,” said Jahalom.
Jahalom’s brother Sahanur Mia hugged him and burst into tears at the prison gate after his release.
He also thanked the court, demanded fitting justice for the mistake committed and also demanded compensation.
