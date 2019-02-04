I want the PM to bring the ACC to justice, says Jahalom

He was released from Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur in the wee hours of Monday under orders from the High Court.

"The ACC has kept me in jail for three years over a false case. I want strict repurcussions for the ACC,” said Jahalom, expressing his grievance to journalists.

"I have spent many painful days in prison because of them. I worked as a servant in the prison ward. I had previously told ACC that I am Jahalom, not Saleque. But they did not believe me," he said.

The ACC in 2014 prosecuted one Abu Saleque in 33 cases on charges related to loan fraud involving of Tk 185 million from Sonali Bank. But due to a mistake committed by the ACC, Jahalom served three years in prison instead of Saleque.

A report titled ‘Sir, Ami Jahalom, Saleque Na’ was published in the national daily Prothom Alo on Jan 30, 2019. When the report was brought to the notice of the High Court, the court bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader ordered Jahalom’s freedom in 26 cases started by the ACC.

"I have been hurt badly. I want compensation. I want a job. I want the prime minister to bring the ACC to justice. I thank the court for releasing me. I never thought that I would be freed from jail. I am feeling very happy today,” said Jahalom.

Jahalom’s brother Sahanur Mia hugged him and burst into tears at the prison gate after his release.

He also thanked the court, demanded fitting justice for the mistake committed and also demanded compensation.