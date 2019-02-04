Ekushey TV chief reporter arrested on sexual harassment charges
Chief Crimes Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Feb 2019 07:09 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2019 07:09 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested Ekushey Television Chief Reporter MM Sekandar on charges of attempt to sexually harass a female colleague.
A RAB-2 team arrested Sekandar at his home in Dhaka's Banasree early on Monday morning following a complaint lodged by the alleged victim, Superintendent of Police Mohiuddin Faruqui, who is working in the RAB, told bdnews24.com.
The woman started a case against Sekandar in the afternoon after the RAB handed him over to Hatirjheel Police Station.
The police station’s OC Abu Mohammad Fazlul Karim said the woman accused the ETV chief reporter of trying to sexually harass her in a car in the Hatirjheel area on Jan 27.
The woman, a trainee journalist at the private TV station, alleged Sekandar had threatened her that her job would not be permanent if she did not agree to have sex with him, according to the OC.
Police produced Sekandar in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court in Dhaka and sought five-day remand while the lawyers for the ETV chief reporter pleaded for his bail.
Metropolitan Magistrate Satyabrata Shikder rejected the bail petition and granted police two days to grill Sekandar.
“We’ve come to know that the allegation brought by one of our female colleagues is true,” ETV Joint News Editor Bulbul Chowdhury told bdnews24.com.
The woman, who had joined the TV station six months ago, first filed a complaint with ETV authorities and then initiated the case following the TV channel’s decision, Bulbul said.
He also said it was the first allegation of sexual harassment against Sekandar.
“A case has been filed. Now the law will follow its own course. I have nothing else to say about this,” ETV CEO Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul said.
