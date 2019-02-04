ACC launches probe into Jahalom fiasco after High Court steps in

After three years in jail, Jahalom was released from prisons on court orders in the early hours of Monday.

Briefing the media at the national anti-graft agency's headquarters on Monday afternoon, Chairman Iqbal Mahmood said: “We will take strong measures against any investigating officer found negligent in their handling of the case against Jahalom. An investigation committee will conduct the probe.”

The committee headed by ACC Director (Legal) Abul Hasnat Md Abdul Wadud has been tasked with getting down to the nitty-gritty of the case and submit a report.

The ACC in 2014 prosecuted one Abu Saleque in the 33 cases on charges related to loan fraud involving around Tk 185 million in Sonali Bank.

When the ACC sent for Saleque, the summons went to ‘Jahalom’ from Tangail.

Jahalom then went to the ACC and asserted that he was not Saleque.

The photo used to open the Sonali Bank account was not of Jahalom either, he had told the ACC.

The officials of the bank, however, identified Jahalom as Saleque and the jute mill worker was eventually arrested in Ghorashal in 2016.

On Jan 28 this year, the High Court issued a set of rules asking the authorities why wrongly accused Jahalom will not be acquitted and why the court will not order his release.

ACC Director General (investigation) Md Mustafizur Rahman, plaintiff Jahid, Sayed Belal Hossai, joint secretary to Public Security Division, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Sayed Mushfiqul Islam, the representative of law secretary, appeared before court on Sunday following summons.

The Dhaka Central Jail authorities in Gazipur’s Kashimpur released Jahalom Monday morning following High Court orders.