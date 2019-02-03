Home > Bangladesh

Two die in truck-covered van crash in Gazipur

  Gazipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Feb 2019 11:08 AM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2019 11:08 AM BdST

 Two people have died after a collision between a truck and a covered van in Gazipur’s Kaliganj Upazila.

The accident occurred on the Mirer Bazar-Kanchan Road in the Naotana area around 9:45 pm on Saturday, said Naojor Highway Police Outpost OC Md Ahiduzzaman.

The dead were identified as truck driver Jewel, 35, and his assistant Rasel, 32. The two were uncle and nephew.

According to the OC, a truck laden with chemical drums was headed to Gazipur when it collided head on with a covered van travelling in the opposite direction.

The truck driver was killed on the spot.

“His assistant was rescued and taken to the hospital, where doctors on duty declared him dead.”

The covered van was taken into police custody, but the driver has fled, the OC said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Politicians meet at Ganabhaban

Three die in Chattogram road crash

Injured CU student dies

Two ‘cattle thieves’ lynched in Gazipur

Wrong question papers at Ctg SSC centres

DNCC mayoral polls: Officials reject JP’s Shafin

EC plans Upazila vote Mar 10

2 die after taking ‘rectified spirit’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.