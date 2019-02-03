Two die in truck-covered van crash in Gazipur
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Feb 2019 11:08 AM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2019 11:08 AM BdST
Two people have died after a collision between a truck and a covered van in Gazipur’s Kaliganj Upazila.
The accident occurred on the Mirer Bazar-Kanchan Road in the Naotana area around 9:45 pm on Saturday, said Naojor Highway Police Outpost OC Md Ahiduzzaman.
The dead were identified as truck driver Jewel, 35, and his assistant Rasel, 32. The two were uncle and nephew.
According to the OC, a truck laden with chemical drums was headed to Gazipur when it collided head on with a covered van travelling in the opposite direction.
The truck driver was killed on the spot.
“His assistant was rescued and taken to the hospital, where doctors on duty declared him dead.”
The covered van was taken into police custody, but the driver has fled, the OC said.
