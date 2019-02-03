Home > Bangladesh

Four die in bus-microbus collision in Chattogram

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Feb 2019 10:44 AM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2019 12:36 PM BdST

Four people have been killed and at least 10 others injured in a collision between a bus and a microbus in Chattogram

The accident occurred on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway in Patiya Upazila’s Bhaiyar Dighir Par area on Sunday morning, said ABM Mizanur Rahman, inspector of Patiya Highway Police Outpost.

One of the dead has been identified as microbus driver Md Sakib, a resident of Natun Para in Satkania. The others killed in the accident have yet to be identified, but all of them are microbus passengers, police said.

A Saudia Paribahan bus headed to Cox’s Bazar collided head on with a microbus travelling in the opposite direction, Mizanur told bdnews24.com.

Patiya Fire Service Station Office Shoumen Barua said from the scene that the bus had been on a slope during the collision and had crushed the microbus after the two crashed.

“Three died on the scene. We sent 10 people with injuries to the upazila health complex.”

Six of the injured were transferred to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, where Sakib died while receiving treatment, said Medical Police Outpost ASI Alauddin Talukdar.

 “Another victim is also in critical condition,” he said.

