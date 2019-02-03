Home > Bangladesh

Separate evaluation for answers to wrong SSC question sets

  Parliament Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Feb 2019 09:25 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2019 09:25 PM BdST

The answer sheets of the SSC candidates, who were given wrong question paper sets on the first day of exams, will be evaluated separately, the education minister has announced.

Dipu Moni told parliament on Sunday that those responsible for the mistake in Bangla paper-1 exams have been relieved of their duties.

A committee has been formed to investigate the incidents and those responsible will face actions, she said in reply to a query from the Jatiya Party’s Mujibul Haque Chunnu MP.

Hundreds of students, who were to be tested on the 2019 syllabus were given papers with question sets from the 2018 syllabus for irregular candidates, at 18 centres in different districts, Chunnu said.

“Why was there the same mistake at so many places? Who’s to blame for this and what will be these boys and girls’ future?” he asked. 

“Their answer sheets will be evaluated separately to ensure that they do not suffer,” Dipu Moni replied.

She also said the syllabi of the regular and irregular candidates were not totally different, but have a few dissimilarities.

“We have tried to pick the best solution to the problem considering the reality. We will also consider any better and more reasonable proposal which can ensure the same standards,” the minister said.

