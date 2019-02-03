PM Hasina vows more steps to stop food adulteration
Published: 03 Feb 2019 04:52 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2019 04:52 PM BdST
Bangladesh is observing the National Food Safety Day-2019 with a promise to stop food adulteration at any cost.
Describing the adulteration of food as a form of corruption, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for an end to the malpractice at any cost during an inauguration an occasion to mark the day at Dhaka’s Krishibid Institution in Farmgate on Sunday.
“We have had huge success in the anti-terrorism campaign. Now we are operating campaigns against drugs and corruption. The adulteration of food is also a form of corruption. So the ongoing campaign against the adulteration of food will continue,” Hasina said.
Hasina described the adulteration of food as a ‘bad characteristic of a certain class of people’.
“We have to stop this.”
“An anti- adulteration drive is underway. A separate committee has also been formed to develop the campaign on a larger scale,” she said.
The prime minister also pledged to take tougher anti-adulteration measures in the future.
The prime minister highlighted the need to raise mass awareness against adulteration of food and urged producers to stop chasing profits at cost to the health of others.
“Why do you will sell adulterated food items? Sell better products if you want to make a profit. Whatever you do, do better. Nobody has a right to destroy the lives of others through deceit,” Hasina said.
For our government, food security isn’t simply a matter of producing food but also distributing it among all of Bangladesh, she said.
“To ensure food security, several measures have been taken to distribute food among the poor. We provide it to them without cost.”
The prime minister also spoke of several plans and activities for ensuring food security.
“We are working to build a country free of begging and we are distributing food among the helpless people out of cost as we aimed to halt suffering related to food.”
