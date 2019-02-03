Home > Bangladesh

Hasina gives Tk 2.5m for Alauddin Ali’s medical care

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Feb 2019 05:45 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2019 05:45 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has provided the family of composer and music producer Alauddin Ali with Tk 2.5 million for his medical care.

His wife, Mimi Alauddin, received the cheque from Hasina on Sunday at the Ganabhaban, said the PM’s Deputy Press Secretary Ashraful Alam Khokon.

Alauddin Ali was admitted to Mohakhali’s Universal Medical College Hospital on Jan 22 in critical condition after he had trouble breathing.

He was initially admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and was then placed on life support after his condition deteriorated.

That day Ali’s daughter and singer Alif Alauddin said her father had been placed on life support after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

His blood pressure has dropped, raising the carbon dioxide level in his blood. He also has issues with his lungs, an infection and pneumonia.

The composer’s care is being supervised by Dr Delowar Hossain and Dr Zakir Hossain Sarkar.

Ali was born in 1952 and is an eight-time National Film Award Winning music composer. He has written nearly 300 songs.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

River encroachers barred from polls

Politicians meet at Ganabhaban

Two die in truck-covered van crash in Gazipur

Three die in Chattogram road crash

Injured CU student dies

Two ‘cattle thieves’ lynched in Gazipur

Wrong question papers at Ctg SSC centres

DNCC mayoral polls: Officials reject JP’s Shafin

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.