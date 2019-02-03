Hasina gives Tk 2.5m for Alauddin Ali’s medical care
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Feb 2019 05:45 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2019 05:45 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has provided the family of composer and music producer Alauddin Ali with Tk 2.5 million for his medical care.
His wife, Mimi Alauddin, received the cheque from Hasina on Sunday at the Ganabhaban, said the PM’s Deputy Press Secretary Ashraful Alam Khokon.
Alauddin Ali was admitted to Mohakhali’s Universal Medical College Hospital on Jan 22 in critical condition after he had trouble breathing.
He was initially admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and was then placed on life support after his condition deteriorated.
His blood pressure has dropped, raising the carbon dioxide level in his blood. He also has issues with his lungs, an infection and pneumonia.
The composer’s care is being supervised by Dr Delowar Hossain and Dr Zakir Hossain Sarkar.
Ali was born in 1952 and is an eight-time National Film Award Winning music composer. He has written nearly 300 songs.
