BNP criticises PM’s tea party with politicians at Ganabhaban

Those who believe in democracy did not attend the tea party, which is a victory of people, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. He went on to call the prime minister’s reception a ‘social sin.’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina invited the politicians she spoke with before the election to an event at Ganabhaban on Saturday.

BNP and its allies from the Jatiya Oikya Front did not attend.

“Bangladesh is devoid of democracy now. The state is under the control of one party and one person. I felt that they are filled with merriment when I saw the smiling face of Sheikh Hasina along with those politicians – all bootlickers of the government,” Rizvi said at a media briefing on Sunday.

“As I watched the merrymaking of the government that took into the office through a rigged election, I remembered a saying of Mahatma Gandhi. And that is –‘pleasure without conscience.’ This pleasure is a social sin.”

“This tea party after a farcical election is comparable to the ‘pleasure without conscience’. None of those politicians who believe in democracy, or participate in democratic movement took part in the tea party organised by the government that has cheated the people in the country,” said Rizvi.

“This is the victory of the people that those persons, parties or groups who believe in democracy have not attended the sinful merriment of those who looted the votes of the people.”

There will be ‘severe rigging’ in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election if coexistence of the student organisations in the campus is not ensured, Rizvi said.

“The Dhaka University authority, loyal to the government because of fake votes has announced the schedule of DUCSU election. The people in the country doubt the possibility of a proper election conducted by the university authority amidst our crisis of democracy.”

The DUCSU and hall council election is to be held on Mar 11. Voting will open at 8:00 am and end at 2:00 pm.

“Since the campus lords are part of this one-party ill governance, it is the excellence of tea and snacks rather than excellence of education that is discussed on campus. Therefore, it will be a repeat of the rigged election if the coexistence of all student unions is not ensured in the DUCSU election,” said Rizvi.