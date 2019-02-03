87 Upazila councils go to election on Mar 10 in first phase
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Feb 2019 08:33 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2019 08:33 PM BdST
The staggered fifth Upazila council elections are beginning on Mar 10, with voting in 87 of the local government body taking place in the first phase.
The Election Commission in a meeting on Sunday decided to organise the Upazila polls in five phases, EC Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed told the media.
In the first phase, elections will be held to 87 Upazilas in Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Rajshahi divisions, according to Helal.
The deadline for nomination submission is Feb 11 while the aspirants will be able to withdraw them within Feb 16 after scrutiny on Feb 12 in the first phase, the secretary said.
He also said the aspirants who already hold office in local government bodies must resign from it to be able to submit nomination papers.
Balloting in three other phases will also be held in March, he added. The second phase is scheduled for Mar 18, third phase Mar 24, and fourth phase on Mar 31. The fifth and final phase of voting will be held on June 18.
The commission is organising the polls to elect chairperson, vice-chairperson and female vice-chairperson of at least 480 of the 492 Upazila councils.
It will deploy electronic voting in the Sadar Upazilas.
Additional deputy commissioners and district election officers will work as returning officers.
The BNP’s Jatiya Oikya Front alliance has announced boycott of the elections to the local government body after its debacle in parliamentary elections that it alleged were rigged.
The Upazila Parishad elections were held in a day in 1990 and 2009 after the local government body was formed in 1985.
The previous commission held the elections to around 500 Upazilas in six phases from March in 2014, months after the general election that year.
