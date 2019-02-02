SSC examinations: Wrong question papers used at several Chattogram centres

Board officials say the errors were reported at seven centres under the supervision of the Chattogram Education Board and one under the Dhaka Education Board.

The SSC examinations began all across the country on Saturday with the Bangla First Paper.

The four examination centres where the error occurred were the Dr Khastagir Government Girls’ High School, Patenga High School, Garib-E-Newaz High School and Municipal Model High School centres in the port city and the Pekua Girls’ High School, the Ukhiya Girls’ High School and the Ukhiya Palang Adorsho High School in Cox’s Bazar.

The one under the Dhaka Education Board was the Sayed Abul Hossain School & College in Madaripur.

According to the education board, 14 of the nearly 1,500 students who took their exams at the Dr Khastagir Government Girls’ High School received the wrong question paper.

The board does not have estimates for the other errors yet.

Chattogram Education Board Exam Controller Mahbub Hassan told bdnews24.com that this year’s Bangla examinations could be given under syllabi from 2016, 2018 or 2019.

“At four centres, due to the errors of the centre secretaries, students who were to sit for the 2019 syllabus were given question papers with questions set according to the 2018 syllabus.”

“So far we have learned that this has happened at seven centres. But we do not yet know how many students were affected. Additional details will be released later.”

The official said that the centre secretaries have been served notice for their errors.

“We will of course take the necessary measures to ensure that the examinees are not harmed in any way,” he said.

An agitated father of an examinee who gave their exam at the Municipal Model High School centre told bdnews24.com:

“It is unacceptable that this error has been made in the management of this country’s largest public examination. Who will be held responsible if this affects the results of the students?”