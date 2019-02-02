PM Hasina meets politicians at Ganabhaban over tea
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has met with the politicians she had invited to the Ganabhaban for talks following the 11th national parliamentary election.
The reception and tea event was held on Saturday after the prime minister won a third straight term in the election.
Before the election, the Awami League president had met with over 100 political parties for talks starting Nov 1.
She then invited those same parties to return after the election for the reception.
But the BNP and the Jatiya Oikya Front have refused to attend Friday’s event.
Chairs, tables, stools and mats were arranged on the lawn of the Ganabhaban for the guests.
A variety of refreshments were provided, including food and drinks.
The prime minister arrived at the event at 4 pm and spoke to the guests.
Notable attendees included Awami League leaders such as Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Amir Hossain Amu, Matia Chowdhury, Sheikh Fazlul Selim, Khanker Mosharaf Hossian, Nurul Islam Nahid, Obaidul Quader, Faruk Khan, Abdul Matin Khasru, Abdur Razzak, Dipu Moni, SM Rezaul Karim, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Hassan Mahmud, Iqbalur Rahman, Delowar Hossain, Abdus Sobhan Golap, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, Bahauddin Nasim, Enamul Haque Shameem and Biplob Badua.
Among the Jatiya Party leaders were former Leader of the Opposition Rowshan Ershad, party Co-Chairman GM Quader and Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga and former Secretary General Ruhul Amin Howlader.
Jatiya Party (JP) President Anwar Hossain Manju, JaSaD President Hasanul Haq Inu, Shirin Akhtar, JaSaD (Ambia)’s Moinuddin Khan Badal and Nazmul Haque Prodhan and the Workers Party’s Rashed Khan Menon and Fazle Hossain Badshah.
Bikalpadhara President AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury and central leaders MA Mannan, Mahi B Chowdhury and Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury also attended.
There were also representatives from several other parties and political organisations.
