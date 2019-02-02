Injured Chittagong University student dies 12 days after accident
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Feb 2019 05:44 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2019 06:12 PM BdST
Chittagong University student Nusrat Chowdhury Nishat died on Saturday, 12 days after she was wounded in a road accident.
Nusrat, an English Department student of Chittagong University, was critically injured in a road accident in Bhatiary area of Sitakunda on Jan 21 while on her way to campus to attend an exam.
She received severe injuries to her head in the accident.
Nusrat died around 10am on Saturday while she was undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital, Sukanta Bhattacharjee, associate professor of the English Department, told bdnews24.com.
“After a surgery on her head, Nusrat was put in an intensive care unit of a private hospital. Two days before the surgery she was shifted to CMCH.”
“Her early demise shocked us. Her family and the faculty had tried their best, but we were not able to provide her proper treatment,” Prof Sukanta said citing financial difficulties.
