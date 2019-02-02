DNCC mayoral polls: Application of Jatiya Party candidate Shafin Ahmed rejected

Returning Officer Abul Kashem said on Saturday that officials have accepted the candidacies of five others who submitted their nominations, including Awami League aspirant businessman Atiqul Islam, for the by-polls on Feb 28.

Assistant Returning Officer Nazrul Islam told bdnews24.com that Shafin Ahmed’s nomination had been rejected due to default loans.

The lead vocalist of popular band Miles made a surprise entry into politics last year when he announced his intention to contest the polls.

He had initially intended to run as a candidate for the NDM party after the by-polls were announced following the death of DNCC Mayor Annisul Huq.

But the Election Commission rejected the NDM’s registration and the decision was upheld at

court.

After a new schedule for the polls was announced after legal complications, Shafin submitted his nomination as a candidate for the Jatiya Party.

The candidates who have been approved for the polls include the PDP’s Shaheen Khan, NDM’s Bobby Hajjaj, NPP’s Anisur Rahman Dewan and independent candidate Mohammad Abdur Rahim.

Shafin has three days to appeal the election officials’ decision with the divisional commissioner.

“This is an illogical decision by the EC,” Shafin told the media after learning of the decision. “My CIB report is clear. I have no outstanding loans. Why then have I been dropped? I will appeal the decision, of course.”

The BNP and Jatiya Oikya Front have announced they will not contest the local government elections, claiming the government stole the 11th national parliamentary election through rigging.

The Leftist Democratic Alliance is also not competing in the polls.

In addition to the election for the Dhaka North mayoral race, polls will be held for the 36 new wards in the Dhaka North and Dhaka South city corporations. Ward councillors will also be elected for the Dhaka North-9 and Dhaka North-21 wards.

A total of 167 candidates have submitted their nominations for the Dhaka North general councillor by-polls and 45 for the reserve seats.