2.1 million students sit for SSC examinations

The examinations began at 10 am with the Bangla (Compulsory) First Paper, the Easy Bangla First Paper and the Bangla Language and the Culture of Bangladesh First Paper and will end at 2 pm.

The Dakhil examinations began with the Quran Majid and Tajbid, the SSC vocational examinations began with the Bangla-2 (1921) (Creative) (New Syllabus/Old Syllabus) examinations, while the Dakhil vocational examinations began with the Bangla-2 (1721) (New Syllabus/Old Syllabus).

Among the students giving their secondary school completion examinations, 1,064,892 are girls and 1,070,441 are boys.

This year students from 28,682 educational institutions are sitting for the SSC and equivalent examinations. This year 434 students will take their examinations at eight centres abroad.

A total of 1,700,102 students are sitting for the SSC examinations under the eight general education boards, 310,172 are sitting for the SSC examinations under the technical board, while 125,059 students are under the SSC vocational board.

Education Minister Dipur Moni had advised all examinees to be at their centre at least 30 minutes before the start of their examinations.

“If any student arrives at the centre afterwards due to unavoidable circumstances, they will have to give their registration name, serial number and cause of delay. Examination officers at the centres will compile lists of late examinees and hand them to the secretary of the relevant board.”

The question code was set 25 minutes before the start of the examinations. No one aside from the secretaries appointed at the examination centres are allowed to use a mobile phone. The secretary will use a phone that does not have a camera or internet features.

According to the education minister, creative questions will be on every question paper aside from the Bangla Second Paper and the English First Paper and English Second Paper.

Examinees with visual disabilities, cerebral palsy and other physical disabilities will be allowed to use scribes for the examinations. They will also be given an additional 20 minutes to complete the examinations.

Those examinees with autism or down syndrome will also receive 30 more minutes and can ask for special support from teachers, guardians and other helpers