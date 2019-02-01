Wife, five others charged with provoking Chattogram doctor to die by suicide

Akash’s mother Jobeda Khanam started a criminal case against his wife Tanzila Hoque Chowdhury Mitu and the others at the Chandgaon Police Station on Friday afternoon.

The others accused in the case are Mitu’s mother Shamim Shelly, father Anisul Hoque Chowdhury, younger sister Sanzila Hoque Chowdhury Alisha, doctor Mahbubul Alam, and one ‘Patel’, who resides in the US.

Police detained Mitu from a house in the port city on Thursday night after Akash allegedly injected himself with poisonous substance and died in the morning.

She has been shown arrested in relation to the case now, Chandgaon Police Station OC Abul Bashar told bdnews24.com

“The plaintiff said the accused people pushed doctor Akash to suicide by torturing him mentally,” he said citing the case dossier.

Later, police produced Mitu in the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Khairul Amin who sent her to jail, said Kazi Shahabuddin Ahmed, an assistant commissioner of the court police.

Earlier in the morning, police said at a media call after questioning Mitu that the couple had got into a physical fight just a few hours before Akash took his life.

“Mitu admitted to some of the things, but evaded some matters,” said Chattogram Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner Mizanur Rahman.

Akash, 32, was a physician working in the Chattogram Medical College Hospital. Before killing himself, he wrote several posts on Facebook accusing his wife of having affairs.

As “evidence”, he provided several photos of Mitu posing with “friends”.

The two were in a relationship before they married three years ago, said Mizanur.

Mitu, who passed MBBS from Cumilla Medical College and got introduced to Akash during internship at the CMCH, moved to the US immediately after their wedding in 2016.

“The two had since been fighting over accusations of adultery. The situation got worse when Mitu returned to the country on Jan 13. The two came to blows on Wednesday night,” the police officer said.

Mitu was then taken home by her father, and around daybreak Akash injected himself with poison, police said.

Police are going to investigate the people who Akash claimed were in a relationship with his wife, Mizanur said.