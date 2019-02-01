Home > Bangladesh

Rape suspect found dead in Jhalakathi, along with a note from ‘Hercules’

  Jhalakathi Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Feb 2019 03:44 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2019 04:34 PM BdST

Another rape suspect has been found dead in Jhalakathi with a note around his neck on Friday.   
Related Stories

He has been identified as Rakib Hasan, one of the men accused of gang-raping a madrasa student in a case filed with police in Bhandaria.

Rakib is the second person accused in the case to be found dead with a note hung around his neck. 

The note read: I am Rakib who raped … in Pirojpur’s Bhandaria. This is the fate of rapists. Rapists beware -- Hercules.”

The body was discovered on a field next to a brickfield at Razapur Upazila’s Angaria village around 12pm Friday, said Razapur Police Inspector Jahid Hossain.

Police found multiple wounds on his head, face and back, the inspector told bdnews24.com. “We are trying to confirm his identity.”    

Six days earlier, Sajal Jomaddar, another suspect in the Bhandaria gang-rape case, was found dead in the district.

His body was dumped on a paddy field and the note hung around his neck had read: “I am in this state because I raped a madrasa student”.   

A madrasa student was gang-raped in a betel-leaf farm at Bhandaria’s Hetalia village on the morning of Jan 12.

Her family filed a case with police on Jan 17.

The case named Rakib Hasan, 28, of Bhitabari village in Shialkathi Union, and Sajal Jomaddar, 28, of Nodmula village.     

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Another rape suspect killed in Jhalakathi

Don’t heed to poetic words: CEC

Four ‘active militants’ held in Uttara: RAB 

Books under police lens

FM to US: Convince Myanmar

Govt transfers 23 DGHS employees

Charged by father, yaba dealer gets 2 years

Stop playing ‘hide and seek’ over rivers: HC

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.