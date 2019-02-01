Madaripur Central Jail moves inmates to new prison

The transfer began at 6am and ended at 10am Friday, said Madaripur District Jailer Shankar Kumar Majumder.

New cells were ready for 529 inmates, both men and women, he said.

The old prison building near the Madaripur Police Line was built in 1948 with the capacity to hold maximum 110 inmates. But it had been holding inmates five times its capacity.

The decision to build a new prison with the capacity to hold 350 inmates was taken during the term of the previous government.

The building was supervised by the Public Works Department, and cost around Tk 320 million, said Madaripur Jail Superintendent Shahidul Islam.

“‘Though it has a capacity to hold 350 inmates, the cells of the new prison are much more spacious. So all our inmates can be easily held in those cells,” he said.