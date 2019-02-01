Home > Bangladesh

Journalist, another die after taking ‘rectified spirit’

  Rajshahi Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Feb 2019 10:38 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2019 10:38 PM BdST

Two people, including a journalist, have died after drinking ‘rectified spirit’ from a homeopathy store in Rajshahi.

They died on Thursday while undergoing treatment in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, said Mohsin Ali, the OC of Bagha Police Station.

The victims were journalist SM Selim Ahmed Bhandari, 34, and his friend ‘Rony’, from Atghari village of the same area.

Selim was a local representative of several media, including Jaijaidin and Amader Rajshahi.

Citing the preliminary investigation report, OC Mohsin said Selim and Rony drank rectified spirit sitting inside a store named 'Niramoy Homeo Hall' at Monigram Bazar on Wednesday night. 

When they fell sick after returning home, they were taken to the Upazila Health Complex and later shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

Rony died around 10am on Thursday and journalist Selim died around 11pm in the hospital, said Mohsin. 

After the incident, police recovered a cartoon of rectified spirit from the shop.

In connection to the incident, the owner of the store, homeopathic physician Majedur Rahman was detained from his Monigram's house around 12pm on Friday.

Selim's uncle Kayem Uddin said, "Before his death, Selim said that he had been poisoned at the Niramoy Homeo Hall. Since then, his physical condition continued to get worse. "

