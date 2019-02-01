Home > Bangladesh

Four ‘active militants’ of Ansarullah Bangla Team detained in Uttara: RAB

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Feb 2019 10:16 AM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2019 11:21 AM BdST

Four suspected members of banned militant group Ansarullah Bangla Team have been detained from Dhaka’s Uttara.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) raided the suburb area around 2am Friday, Mufti Mahmud Khan, spokesperson for the elite force, told bdnews24.com.   

“Four active members of the Ansarullah Bangla Team, the militant group involved with the conspiracies to kill eminent figures and online activists, have been detained by RAB-1,” read a text alert sent out by RAB.

The identities of the suspects are yet to be revealed.

Mufti Mahmud Khan will be holding a press briefing from the RAB’s media centre at Karwan Bazar later in the day.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Don’t heed to poetic words: CEC

Four ‘active militants’ held in Uttara: RAB 

Books under police lens

FM to US: Convince Myanmar

Govt transfers 23 DGHS employees

Charged by father, yaba dealer gets 2 years

Stop playing ‘hide and seek’ over rivers: HC

Moon PM’s deputy press secretary

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.