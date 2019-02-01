Four ‘active militants’ of Ansarullah Bangla Team detained in Uttara: RAB
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Feb 2019 10:16 AM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2019 11:21 AM BdST
Four suspected members of banned militant group Ansarullah Bangla Team have been detained from Dhaka’s Uttara.
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) raided the suburb area around 2am Friday, Mufti Mahmud Khan, spokesperson for the elite force, told bdnews24.com.
“Four active members of the Ansarullah Bangla Team, the militant group involved with the conspiracies to kill eminent figures and online activists, have been detained by RAB-1,” read a text alert sent out by RAB.
The identities of the suspects are yet to be revealed.
Mufti Mahmud Khan will be holding a press briefing from the RAB’s media centre at Karwan Bazar later in the day.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Don’t heed to ‘poetic’ words: Huda hits out at Talukdar over Tagore reference
- Books under police lens to prevent hurting of religious sentiment
- Foreign minister urges US to convince Myanmar on Rohingya issue
- Govt transfers 23 health directorate employees hit by corruption allegations
- Yaba dealer sentenced to two years in prison in a case started by his father
- High Court wants an end to ‘hide and seek’ game over river encroachment
- PIB’s Moon made deputy press secretary to PM
- Crescent Group boss Kader lands in jail on Tk 9.2 billion laundering charges
- Momen says Hasina will visit Germany on first foreign tour of her new term
- Ringleader of question-leaking rackets and 45 others caught: CID
Most Read
- Chattogram doctor dies by suicide after citing ‘wife’s adultery’
- Filipina domestic worker executed in Saudi Arabia for murder
- Sultan Mansur defying Dr Kamal’s call to not take oath as MP
- Ringleaders of question-leaking rackets caught: CID
- Govt transfers 23 health directorate employees hit by corruption allegations
- ‘Enough posing!’: Ex-MP’s son Rony jokes after getting life for Eskaton murders
- Hasina remembers ‘brother’ Ashraf falling on hard times in London
- Three family members killed in Mymensingh car crash
- Germany, France and Britain to set up European transactions channel with Iran
- Ship struggles to stay afloat on Meghna at Chandpur