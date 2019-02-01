Four ‘active militants’ of Ansarullah Bangla Team detained in Uttara: RAB

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) raided the suburb area around 2am Friday, Mufti Mahmud Khan, spokesperson for the elite force, told bdnews24.com.

“Four active members of the Ansarullah Bangla Team, the militant group involved with the conspiracies to kill eminent figures and online activists, have been detained by RAB-1,” read a text alert sent out by RAB.

The identities of the suspects are yet to be revealed.

Mufti Mahmud Khan will be holding a press briefing from the RAB’s media centre at Karwan Bazar later in the day.