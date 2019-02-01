Doors open to Amar Ekushey Book Fair
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Feb 2019 06:04 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2019 07:13 PM BdST
The doors have opened to Amar Ekushey Book Fair, a celebration joined by people from all walks of life in Bangladesh.
“It is not just about buying and selling of books, this is a festival of Bengalee life,” said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she inaugurated the month-long fair at the Bangla Academy ground on Friday.
"Books will never go out of demand no matter how mechanical we have become. The joy of collecting new books, feeling their covers and turning their pages will always be there,” she said.
The book fair is held throughout February, to coincide with the month dedicated to the memories of people martyred in 1952 for the Bangla Language Movement.
Prior to announcing the fair open, the prime minister handed out this year's Bangla Academy Literary Award to four winners.
Kazi Rosy won the prestigious award in the poetry category and Dr MA Mohit Kamal won in the fiction category. Syed Mohammad Shahed was handed the award for his essays and research. Afsan Chowdhury won the award for his works on Bangladesh’s Liberation War.
Two foreign writers -- Indian poet Shankha Ghosh and Egyptian writer Mohsin Al Arishi -- attended the event.
The prime minister also unveiled the second volume of the book -- Secret Documents of Intelligence Branch on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman” -- a collection of intelligence reports by the then Pakistan government.
Egyptian journalist-researcher Mohsin Al Arishi handed then gave the prime minister over a copy of the book he wrote about her.
This year’s book fair was covering more ground of Dhaka’s Bangla Academy and Suhrawardy Udyan as the number of participants increased.
There were a total 770 stalls by 499 organisations and 24 pavilions by publishing institutions including the Bangla Academy. A Children’s Corner was seen on the Shurawardy Udyan ground.
The fair will be open to visitors from 3:00pm to 9:00pm between Sundays and Thursdays. It will remain open from 11:00am to 9:00pm on the weekends.
Visiting hours on Feb 21, the International Mother Language Day, is from 8am to 8pm.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Doors open to Amar Ekushey Book Fair
- Rape suspect found dead in Jhalakathi, along with a note from ‘Hercules’
- Doctor Akash was in physical fight with wife before suicide: police
- Madaripur Central Jail moves inmates to new prison
- Ansarullah Bangla Team militants were planning to kill a newspaper editor, says RAB after arrests in Uttara
- Four ‘active militants’ of Ansarullah Bangla Team detained in Uttara: RAB
- Don’t heed to ‘poetic’ words: Huda hits out at Talukdar over Tagore reference
- Books under police lens to prevent hurting of religious sentiment
- Foreign minister urges US to convince Myanmar on Rohingya issue
- Govt transfers 23 health directorate employees hit by corruption allegations
Most Read
- Chattogram doctor dies by suicide after citing ‘wife’s adultery’
- Filipina domestic worker executed in Saudi Arabia for murder
- Sultan Mansur defying Dr Kamal’s call to not take oath as MP
- Govt transfers 23 health directorate employees hit by corruption allegations
- Doctor Akash was in physical fight with wife before suicide: police
- Ansarullah Bangla Team militants were planning to kill a newspaper editor, says RAB after arrests in Uttara
- Rape suspect found dead in Jhalakathi, along with a note from ‘Hercules’
- Books under police lens to prevent hurting of religious sentiment
- Momen says Hasina will visit Germany on first foreign tour of her new term
- Bangladesh sues Philippine bank over cyberheist at New York Fed