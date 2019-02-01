Doors open to Amar Ekushey Book Fair

“It is not just about buying and selling of books, this is a festival of Bengalee life,” said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as she inaugurated the month-long fair at the Bangla Academy ground on Friday.

"Books will never go out of demand no matter how mechanical we have become. The joy of collecting new books, feeling their covers and turning their pages will always be there,” she said.

The book fair is held throughout February, to coincide with the month dedicated to the memories of people martyred in 1952 for the Bangla Language Movement.

Prior to announcing the fair open, the prime minister handed out this year's Bangla Academy Literary Award to four winners.

Kazi Rosy won the prestigious award in the poetry category and Dr MA Mohit Kamal won in the fiction category. Syed Mohammad Shahed was handed the award for his essays and research. Afsan Chowdhury won the award for his works on Bangladesh’s Liberation War.

Two foreign writers -- Indian poet Shankha Ghosh and Egyptian writer Mohsin Al Arishi -- attended the event.

The prime minister also unveiled the second volume of the book -- Secret Documents of Intelligence Branch on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman” -- a collection of intelligence reports by the then Pakistan government.

Egyptian journalist-researcher Mohsin Al Arishi handed then gave the prime minister over a copy of the book he wrote about her.

This year’s book fair was covering more ground of Dhaka’s Bangla Academy and Suhrawardy Udyan as the number of participants increased.

There were a total 770 stalls by 499 organisations and 24 pavilions by publishing institutions including the Bangla Academy. A Children’s Corner was seen on the Shurawardy Udyan ground.

The fair will be open to visitors from 3:00pm to 9:00pm between Sundays and Thursdays. It will remain open from 11:00am to 9:00pm on the weekends.

Visiting hours on Feb 21, the International Mother Language Day, is from 8am to 8pm.