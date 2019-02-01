Don’t heed to ‘poetic’ words: Huda hits out at Talukdar over Tagore reference
Moinul Hoque Chowdhury, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Feb 2019 02:21 AM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2019 02:21 AM BdST
The disagreement between KM Nurul Huda and Mahbub Talukdar in the Election Commission has once again sprung out in the open, this time ahead of the Feb 28 Dhaka North City Corporation mayoral by-polls.
Chief Election Commissioner Huda asked the EC officials not to pay heed to ‘poetic and noetic’ words after Election Commissioner Talukdar referred to a poem by Rabindranath Tagore in their speeches at a meeting in Dhaka on Thursday.
Referring to the allegations of irregularities in the Dec 30 parliamentary polls, Talukdar said, “It can’t be that the polls will become fair if the Election Commission claims so.”
The BNP has announced boycott of the Dhaka elections in fear of “irregularities and vote rigging like in the parliamentary polls”.
Talukdar termed the upcoming Dhaka city polls ‘temperate’. “It seems the mayoral by-election won’t draw the expected heat,” he said.
The commissioner asked the officials not to bow down to any pressure, fear, or desire. Quoting from Tagore’s poem, he said, “Those who commit injustice and the victims who tolerate it without protest are equally guilty."
Later, CEC Huda in his speech thanked the EC officials for organising “successful and acceptable” parliamentary polls.
“No matter what others say, you were really transparent, unbiased, patient and brave,” he said.
Without naming anyone, he said, “Many will give advices like intellectuals, have serious talks. But you will have to take and apply only what you need from these by using your own wit.”
“Poetry and stories will not fill up your stomach…Don’t get upset when you face criticism,” he added.
