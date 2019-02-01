Doctor Akash was in physical fight with wife before suicide: police

The couple got into a physical fight just few hours before Mustafa Murshed Akash, 32, injected himself with poisonous substance, police said after questioning his wife Tanzila Chowdhury Mitu.

“Mitu admitted to some of the things, but evaded some matters,” said Chattogram Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner Mizanur Rahman.

Akash was a physician working in the Chattogram Medical College Hospital. Before killing himself, he wrote several posts on Facebook accusing his wife of adultery.

As “evidence”, he provided several photos of Mitu posing with “friends”. Based on his posts, police detained Mitu from a relative’s house in Nandkanan.

The two were in a relationship before they married three years ago, said Mizanur. Mitu moved to the US soon after the wedding.

“The two had since been fighting over accusations of adultery. The situation got worse when Mitu returned to the country on Jan 13. The two fought physically on Wednesday night.”

Mitu was then taken home by her father, and around daybreak Akash injected himself with poison.

“The families have not officially complained over this matter. Akash left behind the posts, and we got some information out of his family, based on which we detained Mitu.”

Police are going to investigate the people, who Akash claimed, were in relationships with his wife, he said.

