Yaba dealer sentenced to two years in prison in a case started by his father
Feni Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jan 2019 10:02 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2019 10:02 PM BdST
A Feni court has sentenced a yaba dealer to two years in prison over a case initiated by his father.
Nine witnesses, including his parents, wife and sister, had testified against him in court.
Feni Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Zakir Hossain announced the verdict on Thursday.
File Photo
The convict, Mir Hossain, is the son of Yusuf Bhuiyan.
State prosecutor Sahadeb Kumar Banik said Mir had been trading in and consuming yaba pills for 18 years. He used to torture everyone in his family, including his wife.
His exasperated father Yusuf initiated a case against him at the Chhagalnaiya Police Station on Jul 3, 2018. Police arrested him in his house and seized 25 yaba pills.
The investigation officer of the case pressed charges in court with testimonies from nine witnesses.
The accused, who was on bail, appeared before court during the pronouncement of the verdict. He was sent to jail after the verdict, said Sahadeb Kumar.
