Three family members killed in Mymensingh car crash

Abdul Hamid, 65, his wife Sahara Khatun, 55, and their son Shafikul Islam, 35, were killed on spot when their car crashed into a roadside tree on the Mymensingh-Sherpur Highway around 4am Thursday.

Two more have been injured in the crash that took place near Alalpur village, said Kotwali Model Police Station OC Mahmudul Islam. “They have been admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. We don’t know their identities yet.”

Hamid, a member at Eyendabari Union Council in Gaibandha’s Fulcchari Upazila, was travelling to Dhaka with his wife and son, said OC Mahmudul.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree, causing massive damage. The three were killed on spot.”