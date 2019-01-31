Home > Bangladesh

Three family members killed in Mymensingh car crash

  Mymensingh Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Jan 2019 12:16 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2019 12:16 PM BdST

Three members of a family have been killed in a car crash in Mymensingh Sadar Upazila.

Abdul Hamid, 65, his wife Sahara Khatun, 55, and their son Shafikul Islam, 35, were killed on spot when their car crashed into a roadside tree on the Mymensingh-Sherpur Highway around 4am Thursday.   

Two more have been injured in the crash that took place near Alalpur village, said Kotwali Model Police Station OC Mahmudul Islam. “They have been admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. We don’t know their identities yet.” 

Hamid, a member at Eyendabari Union Council in Gaibandha’s Fulcchari Upazila, was travelling to Dhaka with his wife and son, said OC Mahmudul.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree, causing massive damage. The three were killed on spot.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

‘Enough posing!’

Crescent boss Kader arrested

11th parliament for equal opportunities

President pitches for a national consensus

EVMs erred: CEC admits

Railway app in the works

Father of child of rape gets life

Shirin Sharmin becomes speaker for third time

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.