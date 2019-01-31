Ship struggles to stay afloat on Meghna at Chandpur

MV Abdul Jalil, taking in water, has been anchored to the bank next to the Chandpur launch terminal in an effort to keep the vessel from sinking on Thursday.

The ship was bringing in 850 metric tonnes of fly ash, used for making cement, from India’s Haldia port, said ship master Asaduzzaman.

They have been sailing since Jan 23 to reach Meghnaghat in Narayanganj.

The ship began tilting after its hull broke while crossing the Meghna at Chandpur, he said. “The water has already ruined the shipment. We’re now trying to save the vessel. But our 11 crew members are safe.”

The ship is owned by Messrs Hossain Traders, a company based in Khulna. It has been sailing between Kolkata and Narayanganj to transport fly ash.

“The ship has tilted from taking in water. The crew are trying to save the vessel and have asked river police for help. They have already begun assisting the crew,” said Abdur Razzaq, an official of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority at Chandpur terminal, told bdnews24.com.