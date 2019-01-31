Ringleader of question-leaking rackets and 45 others caught: CID

Forty-six suspects involved in leaking questions papers for university admission and job applicants have been attested, said Molla Nazrul Islam, special superintendent of police for CID’s organised crime unit.

The detectives had arrested nine suspects last week, which gave them leads to catch 46 criminals who were "leaking questions from the press and distributing them through digital devices’, he said.

“These people include students, teachers and government employees. There will be measures taken against those who secured admissions in universities with the help of these criminals.”

The CID has listed more than a hundred students who committed the fraud, he added.

SSP Molla said he believed no-one would “dare to” leak question papers of the upcoming Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams now that the rackets have been dismantled.



More to follow