Ringleader of question-leaking rackets and 45 others caught: CID
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jan 2019 04:52 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2019 05:50 PM BdST
The ringleader behind two rackets that have been leaking exam question papers has been caught, according to the Criminal Investigation Department.
Related Stories
Forty-six suspects involved in leaking questions papers for university admission and job applicants have been attested, said Molla Nazrul Islam, special superintendent of police for CID’s organised crime unit.
The detectives had arrested nine suspects last week, which gave them leads to catch 46 criminals who were "leaking questions from the press and distributing them through digital devices’, he said.
“These people include students, teachers and government employees. There will be measures taken against those who secured admissions in universities with the help of these criminals.”
The CID has listed more than a hundred students who committed the fraud, he added.
SSP Molla said he believed no-one would “dare to” leak question papers of the upcoming Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams now that the rackets have been dismantled.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh will ensure equal rights for all citizens: PM Hasina
- Garment worker's death stirs protest in Narayanganj
- Police find bullet-ridden body of ‘robber’ in Feni
- Three family members killed in Mymensingh car crash
- Ship struggles to stay afloat on Meghna at Chandpur
- No outsiders within 200 yards of exam centres: police
- ‘Enough posing!’: Ex-MP’s son Rony jokes after getting life for Eskaton murders
- Crescent Group boss Kader arrested on Tk 9.2 billion laundering charges
- 11th parliament begins with assurances of equal opportunities
- President pitches for national consensus in all aspects for lasting peace, prosperity
Most Read
- ‘Enough posing!’: Ex-MP’s son Rony jokes after getting life for Eskaton murders
- Hasina remembers ‘brother’ Ashraf falling on hard times in London
- Bangladesh court gives Turag, other rivers status of ‘legal person’ to save them from encroachment
- Father of child born of rape in Magura gets to spend life in prison
- Crescent Group boss Kader arrested on Tk 9.2 billion money laundering charges
- Eskaton murders: Former MP’s son Rony gets life sentence, not death, for health reasons
- Scam-tainted Farmers Bank is renamed Padma Bank
- 11th parliament begins with assurances of equal opportunities
- CEC Huda admits EVMs erred at some voting centres in general elections
- Chattogram doctor dies by suicide after citing ‘wife’s adultery’