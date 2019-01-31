Home > Bangladesh

Ringleader of question-leaking rackets and 45 others caught: CID

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Jan 2019 04:52 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2019 05:50 PM BdST

The ringleader behind two rackets that have been leaking exam question papers has been caught, according to the Criminal Investigation Department.
Related Stories

Forty-six suspects involved in leaking questions papers for university admission and job applicants have been attested, said Molla Nazrul Islam, special superintendent of police for CID’s organised crime unit.  

The detectives had arrested nine suspects last week, which gave them leads to catch 46 criminals who were "leaking questions from the press and distributing them through digital devices’, he said. 

“These people include students, teachers and government employees. There will be measures taken against those who secured admissions in universities with the help of these criminals.”

The CID has listed more than a hundred students who committed the fraud, he added.

SSP Molla said he believed no-one would “dare to” leak question papers of the upcoming Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams now that the rackets have been dismantled.

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Garment worker's death stirs protest

3 family members die in road crash

Ship struggles to stay afloat on Meghna

‘Enough posing!’

Crescent boss Kader arrested

11th parliament for equal opportunities

President pitches for a national consensus

EVMs erred: CEC admits

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.