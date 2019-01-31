Police find bullet-ridden body of ‘robber’ in Feni

The deceased was identified as Mohiuddin Sabuj, who police say was killed in a “gunfight between two groups of robbers”.

The gunfight took place at Betaga Project in Radhanagar Union on Wednesday night, said Chhagalnaiya Police OC MM Murshed. Two suspects have been arrested from the scene.

Mohiuddin Sabuj hailed from Bashpara in Chhagalnaiya. He was a member of an ‘inter-district robbery gang’ and was ‘listed as a criminal’ at the police station, he said.

He was named in eight cases filed over theft, robbery and others crimes.

Palash, one of the arrestees, is from Kabirhat Upazila. The other has been identified as Farook from Daganbhuiyan Upazila.

“Police went to the scene after being told about the gunfight between two groups of robbers. They chased the robbers and nabbed Farook and wounded Palash. Later, Sabuj’s body was found,” said the OC.

Police have admitted Palash to the Feni District Central Hospital. They also recovered a gun, five rounds of bullets and knives from the scene.