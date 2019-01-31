PIB’s Moon made deputy press secretary to PM
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jan 2019 09:42 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2019 09:42 PM BdST
KM Shakhawat Moon, a senior trainer at the Press Institute of Bangladesh or PIB, has been appointed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Deputy Press Secretary.
Prior to the new assignment, he worked for Bangladesh Television or BTV on deputation as an executive producer (programme).
Ihsanul Karim is the prime minister's press secretary at the press wing of the Prime Minister's Office. Currently, nine people are working in the wing and three posts lie vacant.
