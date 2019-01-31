Home > Bangladesh

PIB’s Moon made deputy press secretary to PM

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Jan 2019 09:42 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2019 09:42 PM BdST

KM Shakhawat Moon, a senior trainer at the Press Institute of Bangladesh or PIB, has been appointed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Deputy Press Secretary.

The public administration ministry in a notice on Thursday announced the appointment.

Prior to the new assignment, he worked for Bangladesh Television or BTV on deputation as an executive producer (programme).

Ihsanul Karim is the prime minister's press secretary at the press wing of the Prime Minister's Office. Currently, nine people are working in the wing and three posts lie vacant.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Crescent boss Kader sent to jail

Hasina to visit Germany on first tour of new term

Head of question-leaking rackets caught: CID

Garment worker's death stirs protest

3 family members die in road crash

Ship struggles to stay afloat on Meghna

‘Enough posing!’

Crescent boss Kader arrested

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.