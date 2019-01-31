No outsiders within 200 yards of exam centres: police
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jan 2019 11:10 AM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2019 11:25 AM BdST
Police have restricted the entry of ordinary people within 200 yards of exam centres during the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent tests.
The decision was taken to ensure ‘proper and peaceful’ environment for exam candidates, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police said in a press statement on Wednesday.
DMP Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia has banned entry of outsiders within 200 yards of exam centres due to the authority vested in him by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance, the statement read.
The SSC and equivalent exams will be held throughout the country on Saturday. This year, at least 2.57 million students will sit for the exams organised at 4,964 centres.
In a bid to prevent question papers from being leaked, the government has ordered all coaching centres to close seven days prior to the exams and remain shut until the exams are ended.
The question papers will be sent to the centres in special protective envelope made from aluminium foil.
Examinees must be present at their centres 30 minutes prior to the start of the exam. Candidates who show up late will first have to note down their names, roll numbers and explain the cause for delay before being allowed inside the halls.
The education ministry had introduced the system of entering the exam centre half an hour prior to the exam since 2017 in an effort to prevent question leak on cell phones.
No-one except centre secretaries can use their phones or any ‘unapproved electronic device’ in exam centres. But the ‘ordinary’ phone the centre secretary can use must not have camera or internet access.
