Momen says Hasina will visit Germany on first foreign tour of her new term

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Jan 2019 07:37 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2019 07:37 PM BdST

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will go to Germany soon on her first visit abroad after forming government for the third straight term.

“It is still in process. But first she will go to Germany and then to UAE on the way back,” Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on being asked at his office on Thursday.

File Photo: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on Feb 18, 2017.

He said they were also expecting a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel during the visit to attend Munich Security Conference where the heads of state and government will also come.

The conference will be held in Munich from Feb 14 to Feb 16.

She will visit Abu Dhabi from Feb 17 to Feb 19 to take part in an international defence exhibition and bilateral summit.

The foreign minister, however, did not reveal details of those visits.

In another development, German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas has congratulated Momen on his appointment as foreign minister.

In a message, the German minister has “praised the tremendous economic and social progress of Bangladesh”.

He has also expressed his conviction that the government will remain on this path of dynamic development, the foreign ministry said.

