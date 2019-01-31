Momen says Hasina will visit Germany on first foreign tour of her new term
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jan 2019 07:37 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2019 07:37 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will go to Germany soon on her first visit abroad after forming government for the third straight term.
“It is still in process. But first she will go to Germany and then to UAE on the way back,” Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on being asked at his office on Thursday.
File Photo: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on Feb 18, 2017.
The conference will be held in Munich from Feb 14 to Feb 16.
She will visit Abu Dhabi from Feb 17 to Feb 19 to take part in an international defence exhibition and bilateral summit.
The foreign minister, however, did not reveal details of those visits.
In another development, German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas has congratulated Momen on his appointment as foreign minister.
In a message, the German minister has “praised the tremendous economic and social progress of Bangladesh”.
He has also expressed his conviction that the government will remain on this path of dynamic development, the foreign ministry said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Ringleader of question-leaking rackets and 45 others caught: CID
- Chattogram doctor dies by suicide after citing ‘wife’s adultery’
- Bangladesh will ensure equal rights for all citizens: PM Hasina
- Garment worker's death stirs protest in Narayanganj
- Police find bullet-ridden body of ‘robber’ in Feni
- Three family members killed in Mymensingh car crash
- Ship struggles to stay afloat on Meghna at Chandpur
- No outsiders within 200 yards of exam centres: police
- ‘Enough posing!’: Ex-MP’s son Rony jokes after getting life for Eskaton murders
- Crescent Group boss Kader arrested on Tk 9.2 billion laundering charges
Most Read
- Chattogram doctor dies by suicide after citing ‘wife’s adultery’
- ‘Enough posing!’: Ex-MP’s son Rony jokes after getting life for Eskaton murders
- Hasina remembers ‘brother’ Ashraf falling on hard times in London
- Crescent Group boss Kader arrested on Tk 9.2 billion money laundering charges
- Father of child born of rape in Magura gets to spend life in prison
- Bangladesh court gives Turag, other rivers status of ‘legal person’ to save them from encroachment
- 11th parliament begins with assurances of equal opportunities
- Scam-tainted Farmers Bank is renamed Padma Bank
- CEC Huda admits EVMs erred at some voting centres in general elections
- Three family members killed in Mymensingh car crash