High Court wants an end to ‘hide and seek’ game over river encroachment

Justice Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice Md Ashraful Kamal made the observation while hearing a petition seeking the removal of illegal structures on the river Turag on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the High Court began its judgment on the petition by according the status of ‘legal person’ to the Turag and other rivers in Bangladesh.

The move was geared towards thwarting illegal river-grabbing by granting certain legal rights to rivers.

The full verdict along with ‘important instructions’ on saving the rivers was slated for Thursday.

But it was announced that the court will pass its judgment and directions on Sunday in a bid to avoid any conflict or contradiction with the National River Conservation Commission’s laws and other regulations.

The proceedings on Thursday began with the court asking the petitioner’s lawyer why he had not referred the court to the river conservation commission established by the government and its relevant laws in the hearing.

“In 2009, the government established a national river conservation commission in light of a High Court verdict to protect four rivers. A law was passed in this regard. The commission was also active. The government has started working in accordance with the suggestions of Justice Khairul Haque. But we want our starting point to be where the government is falling short,” the court said.

Manzil Murshid, the petitioner’s lawyer, then said that the river conservation commission is ‘not effective enough’ in resolving the issues surrounding the encroachment of rivers as its powers are mostly confined to making recommendations.

“Rivers are being encroached before illegal structures get taken down as per court orders. But after a few days without incident, river-grabbing resumes. This game of hide and seek must stop,” said Justice Ashraful Kamal.

“A landmark judgment will be passed in this petition. This problem needs to be resolved. As long as there are rivers, there will be people with motivations to grab them. But there needs to be a fair solution to this. Preventive measures need to be taken,” he added.