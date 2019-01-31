Garment worker's death stirs protest in Narayanganj
Agitated garment workers have blocked the Narayanganj-Adamjee-Demra road and vandalised vehicles to protest the death of a fellow worker in a road accident.
Traffic was halted for about one and a half hours after the workers took the street around 10:00 am Thursday, said Siddhirganj Police OC Shaheen Parvez.
Mala and few others were severely injured in the accident, OC Shaheen said citing the locals. She died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Wednesday night.
"The workers became agitated and began vandalising the factory when they came to know about Mala's death in the morning. They blocked the Narayanganj-Adamjee-Demra Road in demand of punishment for the driver and compensation for the deceased."
The workers also vandalised inside the factory. The police later took control over the situation.
Police used tear gas shells to disperse the agitated workers, said Mohammed Zahidul Islam, superintendent of police in Adamjee Industrial Police-4.
