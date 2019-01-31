Garment worker's death stirs protest in Narayanganj

Traffic was halted for about one and a half hours after the workers took the street around 10:00 am Thursday, said Siddhirganj Police OC Shaheen Parvez.

Mala Akhter Mitu was run over by a bus at Siddhirganjpool in Narayanganj at around 8:00pm Wednesday. She was a machine operator at Krishnachura Fashion, a garment factory owned by Iqbal Group.

Mala and few others were severely injured in the accident, OC Shaheen said citing the locals. She died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Wednesday night.

"The workers became agitated and began vandalising the factory when they came to know about Mala's death in the morning. They blocked the Narayanganj-Adamjee-Demra Road in demand of punishment for the driver and compensation for the deceased."

The workers also vandalised inside the factory. The police later took control over the situation.

“They vandalised around 12 vehicles which blocked the traffic on the road." The workers left the street and traffic resumed around 11:00am, said the OC.

Police used tear gas shells to disperse the agitated workers, said Mohammed Zahidul Islam, superintendent of police in Adamjee Industrial Police-4.