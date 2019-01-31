‘Enough posing!’: Ex-MP’s son Rony jokes after getting life for Eskaton murders

The son of former MP Pinu Khan appeared melancholic at one moment, curious at another and then wore a grin of contempt.

Auto-rickshaw driver Yakub Ali and rickshaw-puller Abdul Hakim were killed when Rony fired randomly from his Land Cruiser Prado in the night of Apr 14, 2015. Rony became irritated after being caught up in traffic, police had said.

Dhaka’s Second Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Judge Manjurul Islam sentenced Rony to life in prison instead of the death penalty “in consideration of his mental and physical condition at the time of the crime”. It has been proven during trial that Rony was intoxicated when he fired the shots, the judge added.

Standing in the dock with his chin up to get a clear sight of the judge in the packed courtroom, Rony was seen listening attentively to the verdict.

Clad in a light sky-coloured sweater, Rony was brought to the court’s holding cell from the prison for the sentencing in the morning.

“Shall I pose?” he asked the photojournalists who were clicking his photos when the law enforcers were escorting him to the courtroom through the corridor around 2:30pm.

“Now now! Don’t forget to take photos expertly,” he mocked the photographers who continued taking his picture.

While he was being led to the staircase for the courtroom on the first floor, he asked the photographers: “Aren’t you done?”

“Take more. Take more beautiful photos when I leave,” he said.

The judge took around 10 minutes to read out the verdict and then left the room.

While being escorted to the court’s holding cells, Rony stopped on the corridor again to let the photographers take more pictures.

“Enough posing!” said Rony, with a contemptuous grin in his face, as they continued clicking even when the police officials started taking him away.