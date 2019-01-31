Crescent Group boss Kader arrested on Tk 9.2 billion laundering charges
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jan 2019 12:31 AM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2019 12:31 AM BdST
Customs intelligence agents have arrested Crescent Group Chairman MA Kader on charges of laundering of around Tk 9.2 billion abroad.
The officials of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate or CIID arrested him in Dhaka’s Kakrail area on Wednesday, its Director General Md Shahidul islam told bdnews24.com.
Those accused in the cases include Rimex Footwear Chairman Abdul Aziz and Managing Director Litul Jahan Mira, and Managing Director of Crescent Tanneries and Crescent Leather Products Sultana Begum Moni.
Rimex Footwear, Crescent Tanneries and Crescent Leather Products were used in transferring the money abroad in phases, CIID said in a media release.
The Imamganj branch of the state-owned Janata Bank cleared the money against export bills of the three firms, but failed to get the money back, according to the release.
