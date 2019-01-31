Crescent Group boss Kader arrested on Tk 9.2 billion laundering charges

The officials of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate or CIID arrested him in Dhaka’s Kakrail area on Wednesday, its Director General Md Shahidul islam told bdnews24.com.

The CIID move came after three cases were started against him, four directors of the group and 13 officials of the Janata Bank at Chawkbazar Police Station over transferring the money through three sister concerns of the group.

Those accused in the cases include Rimex Footwear Chairman Abdul Aziz and Managing Director Litul Jahan Mira, and Managing Director of Crescent Tanneries and Crescent Leather Products Sultana Begum Moni.

Rimex Footwear, Crescent Tanneries and Crescent Leather Products were used in transferring the money abroad in phases, CIID said in a media release.

The Imamganj branch of the state-owned Janata Bank cleared the money against export bills of the three firms, but failed to get the money back, according to the release.