Home > Bangladesh

Crescent Group boss Kader arrested on Tk 9.2 billion laundering charges

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Jan 2019 12:31 AM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2019 12:31 AM BdST

Customs intelligence agents have arrested Crescent Group Chairman MA Kader on charges of laundering of around Tk 9.2 billion abroad.

The officials of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate or CIID arrested him in Dhaka’s Kakrail area on Wednesday, its Director General Md Shahidul islam told bdnews24.com.

The CIID move came after three cases were started against him, four directors of the group and 13 officials of the Janata Bank at Chawkbazar Police Station over transferring the money through three sister concerns of the group.

Those accused in the cases include Rimex Footwear Chairman Abdul Aziz and Managing Director Litul Jahan Mira, and Managing Director of Crescent Tanneries and Crescent Leather Products Sultana Begum Moni.

Rimex Footwear, Crescent Tanneries and Crescent Leather Products were used in transferring the money abroad in phases, CIID said in a media release.

The Imamganj branch of the state-owned Janata Bank cleared the money against export bills of the three firms, but failed to get the money back, according to the release.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Shirin Sharmin becomes speaker for third time

Turag river’s poisonous black water bears testimony to the environmental degradation inflicted upon it akin to Buriganga in the capital.

HC declares Turag ‘legal person’ to save it

Five more senior secretaries

Rohingya repatriation is a must: PM

Rony gets life for double murder

Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury made chief whip of parliament

Time arrives for filing poll expenses

Mob lynches ‘robbers’ in Gazipur

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.