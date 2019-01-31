Chattogram doctor dies by suicide after citing ‘wife’s adultery’

Mustafa Murshed Akash was a 32-year-old medical practitioner deputed to Ward-13 of the hospital.

Writing on Facebook before his death, Akash said his “wife’s infidelity” drove his decision to end his own life.

Dr Akash was rushed to the hospital by his brother around 6am Thursday where the doctors on duty later declared him dead, said Alauddin Talukder, assistant sub-inspector of the police outpost at the hospital.

On-duty physicians suspect that he injected a poisonous substance in his veins. “Family members claim that he was led to commit suicide after a dispute with his wife,” ASI Alauddin told bdnews24.com.

Akash lived in a house at Chattogram city’s Chandgaon residential area.

Chandgaon Police OC Abul Bashar told bdnews24.com that Akash’s wife lives in the US. She had come to Bangladesh on a visit in last year’s September and returned to the US at the end of trip.

Around 5:00am Thursday, Akash wrote two posts on Facebook in which he accused his wife of having extra-marital affair.

He wrote: “There is no punishment for cheating in our country so I’m taking matters into my own hands and choosing the path of eternal peace.”