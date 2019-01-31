Bangladesh will ensure equal rights for all citizens: PM Hasina

She was speaking at a scholarship ceremony organised by the Prime Minister’s Office, which runs a project offering assistance to small ethnic groups living in flat lands.

Five-hundred students whose higher education is supported by the project were awarded stipends during the ceremony on Thursday.

“Everyone in this country will enjoy equal rights regardless of their religion, race, ethnicity or caste. This is our goal and we will meet our goal,” said Hasina.

“We want to improve the lives of people from every walk of life.”

The government has been supporting transgender people, tea-estate labourers, snake-charmer communities and lower caste Hindus, she said.

Hasina handed cheques worth Tk 25,000 to each of the students, who went up on stage to collect their stipends wearing traditional costumes.

The project will be expanded to reach out to 2,000 ethnic minority students by providing them stipends worth Tk 50 million in the current fiscal year.