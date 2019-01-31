Bangladesh will ensure equal rights for all citizens: PM Hasina
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jan 2019 03:31 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2019 03:32 PM BdST
The Bangladesh government is working to ensure equal rights for every citizen regardless of religion, race and ethnicity, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.
She was speaking at a scholarship ceremony organised by the Prime Minister’s Office, which runs a project offering assistance to small ethnic groups living in flat lands.
Five-hundred students whose higher education is supported by the project were awarded stipends during the ceremony on Thursday.
“Everyone in this country will enjoy equal rights regardless of their religion, race, ethnicity or caste. This is our goal and we will meet our goal,” said Hasina.
“We want to improve the lives of people from every walk of life.”
The government has been supporting transgender people, tea-estate labourers, snake-charmer communities and lower caste Hindus, she said.
Hasina handed cheques worth Tk 25,000 to each of the students, who went up on stage to collect their stipends wearing traditional costumes.
The project will be expanded to reach out to 2,000 ethnic minority students by providing them stipends worth Tk 50 million in the current fiscal year.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh will ensure equal rights for all citizens: PM Hasina
- Garment worker's death stirs protest in Narayanganj
- Police find bullet-ridden body of ‘robber’ in Feni
- Three family members killed in Mymensingh car crash
- Ship struggles to stay afloat on Meghna at Chandpur
- No outsiders within 200 yards of exam centres: police
- ‘Enough posing!’: Ex-MP’s son Rony jokes after getting life for Eskaton murders
- Crescent Group boss Kader arrested on Tk 9.2 billion laundering charges
- 11th parliament begins with assurances of equal opportunities
- President pitches for national consensus in all aspects for lasting peace, prosperity
Most Read
- ‘Enough posing!’: Ex-MP’s son Rony jokes after getting life for Eskaton murders
- Eskaton murders: Former MP’s son Rony gets life sentence, not death, for health reasons
- Bangladesh court gives Turag, other rivers status of ‘legal person’ to save them from encroachment
- Father of child born of rape in Magura gets to spend life in prison
- Crescent Group boss Kader arrested on Tk 9.2 billion money laundering charges
- Hasina remembers ‘brother’ Ashraf falling on hard times in London
- Scam-tainted Farmers Bank is renamed Padma Bank
- CEC Huda admits EVMs erred at some voting centres in general elections
- 11th parliament begins with assurances of equal opportunities
- Myanmar must take back Rohingyas, says PM