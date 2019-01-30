Two 'robbers' lynched by mob in Gazipur
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jan 2019 11:22 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2019 11:26 AM BdST
An angry mob has beaten to death two suspected robbers at Kaliganj Upazila in Gazipur.
The two were part of a gang that allegedly tried to rob a house in Nagri Union’s Rathora village around 1:30am Wednesday, said Kaliganj Police OC Md Abu Bakar Mia.
The deceased men were between 35 to 40 years of age. Police could not immediately provide details of their identities.
A gang of seven to eight armed robbers attacked one Rabeya Begum’s house at night, said OC Abu Bakar.
“Rabeya's neighbours rushed to her house after hearing the screams of her family members. They got hold of the two and beat them to death.”
Police have recovered the bodies of the suspects, both of whom died on spot. Two large knives were recovered from the scene, added the police official.
“We’re trying to find out who these men were.”
