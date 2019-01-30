Submission of election expense details due on Thursday

Failure to submit the statements are punishable by fine and jail terms ranging between two to seven years, according to the Representation of the People Order (RPO).

After the 2014 general election, 33 among 500 contestants had failed to meet the deadline. A case was filed against Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad after he did not provide information of expenses from one of the seats he contested.

The expense limit set for each candidate is Tk 2.5 million. The latest polls had 1,850 contestants. The maximum expenditure allowed per voter is Tk 10.

The gazette with results from 298 seats was published by the Election Commission on Jan 1.

The Awami League bagged 257 seats while the BNP won five. The Jatiya Party got 22, the Workers Party got three and the JSD got two. The Gono Forum and Bikalpa Dhara each bagged two seats. Tariqat Federation and JP each got one seat. Three seats were won by independent candidates.

All contestants, be they winners or losers, must have their polling agents fill in the expenditure form for submission within 30 days of the publishing of the gazette, said EC Joint Secretary Farhad Ahmed.

Election contestants must start a separate bank account for election expenses and disburse spending from that account only, according to the RPO.

Also, the contestants detail expenses of money spent for each campaign sector by submitting vouchers to their respective returning officers. That statement has to be sent by post to the EC Secretariat after affidavit.

The returning officers have already informed contestants about the requirements, said Farhad.

In case a contestant defies the rules set by the RPO, the returning officer will file a case with the High Court within six months of the offence.

PARTY EXPENSES

The 39 political parties that contested the election are due to submit their election expenditure to the commission by March.

Parties can spend between Tk 7.5 million and Tk 45 million based on their nominees.

A party having less than 50 contestants can spend up to Tk 7.5, as party with 50 to 100 nominees can spend up to Tk 15 million. A party with 101 to 200 contestants is allowed to spend Tk 30 million. A party with more than 201 candidates could spend up to Tk 45 million.

The statement should be submitted by 90 days of the publication of the election gazette, according to the RPO. If not, the parties will be served cautionary notices for submitting the statement before the end of a one-month deadline.

The parties get a chance to submit their statements within the 15 days of missing the deadline along with Tk 10,000 as fine.

The EC had sent warnings to all of the 12 parties that contested the 10th national election but failed to their expense statements in time.