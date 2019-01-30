Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury elected parliament speaker for third term
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jan 2019 03:53 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2019 03:53 PM BdST
Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has been elected the speaker of the 11th national parliament for the third consecutive term.
She was elected at the beginning of the first day of session on Wednesday.
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader proposed Shirin Sharmin for the position of speaker which was seconded by Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury.
The session was being presided over by Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Mia. The parliament members supported Mia, when he proposed a ‘Yes’ vote.
Following a short break, Chaudhury was sworn in as the new speaker by the President Md Abdul Hamid.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury elected parliament speaker for third term
- Eskaton murders: Former MP’s son Rony gets life sentence, not death, for health reasons
- Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury made chief whip of parliament
- Submission of election expense details due on Thursday
- Two 'robbers' lynched by mob in Gazipur
- International racket kingpin was trading in drugs under cover of apparel business: RAB
- New parliament convenes for first time on Wednesday
- ACC chief asks Transparency International for ‘facts, figures’ on corruption
- Bangladesh summons Myanmar ambassador again, protests baseless comments
- Move to turn Rose Garden into museum stuck in PWD red tape
Most Read
- High Court orders arrest of Jamuna Bank MD if he skips appearance
- Shahabuddin accused of raping madrasa girl in moving car dies in ‘shootout’
- Bangladesh summons Myanmar ambassador again, protests baseless comments
- Govt plans to grant access to all public transports in one ticket
- Five caught in Bangladesh over biggest drug haul in Sri Lanka: RAB
- International racket kingpin was trading in drugs under cover of apparel business: RAB
- Death penalty handed to wife of murdered lawyer Rathis Bhowmik
- Move to turn Rose Garden into museum stuck in PWD red tape
- Bangladesh slips six steps on Transparency’s Corruption Perceptions Index
- ACC chief asks Transparency International for ‘facts, figures’ on corruption