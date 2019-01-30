Home > Bangladesh

Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury elected parliament speaker for third term

  Parliament Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Jan 2019 03:53 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2019 03:53 PM BdST

Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has been elected the speaker of the 11th national parliament for the third consecutive term.

She was elected at the beginning of the first day of session on Wednesday.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader proposed Shirin Sharmin for the position of speaker which was seconded by Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury.

The session was being presided over by Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Mia. The parliament members supported Mia, when he proposed a ‘Yes’ vote.

Following a short break, Chaudhury was sworn in as the new speaker by the President Md Abdul Hamid.

