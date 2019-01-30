Myanmar must take back Rohingyas, says PM

Hasina also stressed the need for global pressure on Myanmar to ensure the speedy repatriation of the Rohingyas from Bangladesh.

The prime minister made the remarks in a meeting with Vietnam’s Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dzung at Ganabhaban on Wednesday.

Bangladesh has signed an agreement with Myanmar with a goal to repatriate the Rohingyas, but the implementation of the deal is being delayed, Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told reporters citing Hasina.

The Rohingyas taking refuge in Cox’s Bazar will be shifted to Bhashanchar temporarily, he said.

Both Bangladesh and Vietnam have struggled for their independence, said the prime minister.

She stressed the need for strengthening the communication between the two countries and increasing business and investment.

The two countries can escalate development in the agriculture sector by sharing experience, Hasina said.

During his visit, Dzung, also the special envoy to Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, applauded Hasina for providing shelter to Myanmar citizens.

The Rohingya issue is a big problem for Bangladesh, Dzung said.

Vietnam will provide $50,000 to Bangladesh to express the country’s solidarity, he said.

The envoy conveyed the greetings from the Vietnam premier to Hasina for being elected the prime minister for the third consecutive time. He also conveyed an invitation from the Vietnam prime minister to Hasina to visit the Southeast Asian country.

Rear Admiral Pilot Shaikh Saeed Bin Hamdan Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, commander of the UAE Naval Forces, also paid a courtesy visit to the prime minister.

They stressed the need for increasing cooperation between the naval forces from both countries, including training opportunities.

Bangladesh Navy can contribute in meeting the manpower crisis in the UAE Navy, the navy chief remarked. He also mentioned the UAE’s interest in investing in the shipyard sector of Bangladesh.