Government appoints stand-in chief Jahurul Haque BTRC chairman

Jahurul, while holding the post of vice-chairman, had been acting as chairman of the telecom regulator after Shahjahan Mahmood’s tenure ended in May last year.

The new chairman’s tenure will end on Dec 4, 2020, according to government orders issued on Wednesday.

He was appointed commissioner to the BTRC on Aug 25, 2015. The contract was extended in July last year.

Besides a chairman, a vice-chairman and three commissioners, five directors general work in different departments of the BTRC.