Government announces “One Stop Digital Service”, mobile app for railway passengers
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jan 2019 10:02 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2019 10:02 PM BdST
The government has revealed plans to develop a comprehensive digital framework through which train tickets can be purchased and all railway-related services can be had.
The decision came in a meeting on the digitisation of railway services on Wednesday, said Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the state minister for ICT
The railway and the information and communication technology ministries will work in tandem to create a 'One Stop Digital Railway Passenger Service System' and a mobile phone app.
“Once the integrated railway services are implemented, an ordinary citizen will be able to choose his own seat on a train by booking and buying tickets on his mobile phone,” said Palak.
Users will be able to locate stations, track trains and avail information regarding local transport services via the app, he added.
“Passengers can also get services on board, seek assistance of railway police or lodge complaints using the app.”
A service rating system for trains will also be incorporated into the mobile app.
“Apart from the mobile app, people will be able to enjoy railway services through a web application, a call centre and SMS.”
The initiative is set to be implemented by April of 2020, said Palak.
More stories
Most Read
