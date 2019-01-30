Home > Bangladesh

Government announces “One Stop Digital Service”, mobile app for railway passengers 

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Jan 2019 10:02 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2019 10:02 PM BdST

The government has revealed plans to develop a comprehensive digital framework through which train tickets can be purchased and all railway-related services can be had.

The decision came in a meeting on the digitisation of railway services on Wednesday, said Zunaid Ahmed Palak, the state minister for ICT

The railway and the information and communication technology ministries will work in tandem to create a 'One Stop Digital Railway Passenger Service System' and a mobile phone app.

“Once the integrated railway services are implemented, an ordinary citizen will be able to choose his own seat on a train by booking and buying tickets on his mobile phone,” said Palak.

Users will be able to locate stations, track trains and avail information regarding local transport services via the app, he added.

“Passengers can also get services on board, seek assistance of railway police or lodge complaints using the app.”

A service rating system for trains will also be incorporated into the mobile app.

“Apart from the mobile app, people will be able to enjoy railway services through a web application, a call centre and SMS.”

The initiative is set to be implemented by April of 2020, said Palak.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Shirin Sharmin becomes speaker for third time

Turag river’s poisonous black water bears testimony to the environmental degradation inflicted upon it akin to Buriganga in the capital.

HC declares Turag ‘legal person’ to save it

Five more senior secretaries

Rohingya repatriation is a must: PM

Rony gets life for double murder

Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury made chief whip of parliament

Time arrives for filing poll expenses

Mob lynches ‘robbers’ in Gazipur

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.