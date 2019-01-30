Five more officials promoted to senior secretary, others shuffled
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jan 2019 07:30 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2019 07:30 PM BdST
The government has promoted five secretaries to senior secretary.
The public administration ministry announced the decision on
Wednesday and said the secretaries will continue in their current offices.
The newly promoted senior secretaries are Secondary and Higher Education Division Secretary Md Sohorab Hossain, Security Services Division Secretary Farid Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury, Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md Shah Kamal, Youth and Sports Secretary Mohammed Abdullah and Social Welfare Secretary Zuena Aziz.
The promotions take the tally of senior secretaries in civil service to 11. The senior secretaries are ranked just below the cabinet secretary and prime minister’s principal secretary.
The government created the post of senior secretary on Jan 9, 2012 for public administration officials.
Secretaries shuffled
The government has also transferred a secretary of the Cabinet Division and the Anti-Corruption Commission secretary to new posts.
NM Ziaul Alam, the Cabinet Division secretary (coordination and reforms), has been seconded to the Information and Communication Technology Division. He has been replaced by Md Shamsul Arefin.
Planning Commission Member Md Dilwar Bakht has been made the ACC secretary. He has been replaced by Abul Kalam Azad, the additional secretary to the railway ministry, as the acting member of the Planning Commission.
The member of the Planning Commission holds the rank of secretary.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- First session of 11th parliament begins
- Myanmar must take back Rohingyas, says PM
- Journalist Gautam killing: High Court upholds life sentence for five, acquits four
- Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury elected parliament speaker for third term
- Eskaton murders: Former MP’s son Rony gets life sentence, not death, for health reasons
- Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury made chief whip of parliament
- Submission of election expense details due on Thursday
- Two 'robbers' lynched by mob in Gazipur
- International racket kingpin was trading in drugs under cover of apparel business: RAB
- New parliament convenes for first time on Wednesday
Most Read
- High Court orders arrest of Jamuna Bank MD if he skips appearance
- Bangladesh summons Myanmar ambassador again, protests baseless comments
- Shahabuddin accused of raping madrasa girl in moving car dies in ‘shootout’
- Govt plans to grant access to all public transports in one ticket
- International racket kingpin was trading in drugs under cover of apparel business: RAB
- Eskaton murders: Former MP’s son Rony gets life sentence, not death, for health reasons
- Move to turn Rose Garden into museum stuck in PWD red tape
- Five caught in Bangladesh over biggest drug haul in Sri Lanka: RAB
- ACC chief asks Transparency International for ‘facts, figures’ on corruption
- DUCSU polls: Candidate’s age limit set at 30, voting to be held at residential halls