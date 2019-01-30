Five more officials promoted to senior secretary, others shuffled

The public administration ministry announced the decision on

Wednesday and said the secretaries will continue in their current offices.



The newly promoted senior secretaries are Secondary and Higher Education Division Secretary Md Sohorab Hossain, Security Services Division Secretary Farid Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury, Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md Shah Kamal, Youth and Sports Secretary Mohammed Abdullah and Social Welfare Secretary Zuena Aziz.



The promotions take the tally of senior secretaries in civil service to 11. The senior secretaries are ranked just below the cabinet secretary and prime minister’s principal secretary.



The government created the post of senior secretary on Jan 9, 2012 for public administration officials.



Secretaries shuffled



The government has also transferred a secretary of the Cabinet Division and the Anti-Corruption Commission secretary to new posts.



NM Ziaul Alam, the Cabinet Division secretary (coordination and reforms), has been seconded to the Information and Communication Technology Division. He has been replaced by Md Shamsul Arefin.



Planning Commission Member Md Dilwar Bakht has been made the ACC secretary. He has been replaced by Abul Kalam Azad, the additional secretary to the railway ministry, as the acting member of the Planning Commission.



The member of the Planning Commission holds the rank of secretary.