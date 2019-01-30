First session of 11th parliament begins
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jan 2019 06:07 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2019 06:07 PM BdST
The first session of the 11th national parliament has begun.
President Abdul Hamid had called the session that started around 3pm Wednesday.
In the beginning of session, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Deputy Speaker Md Fazle Rabbi Miah were re-elected to their old posts.
Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, an MP from Madaripur, was made chief whip of parliament.
The ruling Awami League has returned to power for third consecutive terms after securing an absolute majority in the general election held on Dec 30.
The Awami League secured 257 seats of the 299 seats while their main rival BNP and its alliance won a total of eight seats.
The leaders of Awami League and their elected allies took oath of office as parliament members on Jan 4.
The ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers of the new government took oath of office headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Jan 7.
On the other hand, winning contestants of the BNP, who rejected the results of the election over allegation of vote rigging, have refused to take oath of office.
Jatiya party, which secured the second largest bloc with 22 seats, has again emerged as the official opposition of parliament.
Former military strongman HM Ershad, who heads the party, has been approved as leader of the opposition.
Ershad is replacing his wife Raushon Ershad, who headed the Jatiya Party opposition in the 10th parliament.
GM Quader, co-chairman of Jatiya Party and younger brother of Ershad, has been made deputy leader of the opposition. Moshiur Rahman Ranga has been elected as a chef whip of opposition.
The time for the 10th national parliament ended on last Jan 28.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury elected parliament speaker for third term
- Eskaton murders: Former MP’s son Rony gets life sentence, not death, for health reasons
- Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury made chief whip of parliament
- Submission of election expense details due on Thursday
- Two 'robbers' lynched by mob in Gazipur
- International racket kingpin was trading in drugs under cover of apparel business: RAB
- New parliament convenes for first time on Wednesday
- ACC chief asks Transparency International for ‘facts, figures’ on corruption
- Bangladesh summons Myanmar ambassador again, protests baseless comments
- Move to turn Rose Garden into museum stuck in PWD red tape
Most Read
- High Court orders arrest of Jamuna Bank MD if he skips appearance
- Shahabuddin accused of raping madrasa girl in moving car dies in ‘shootout’
- Bangladesh summons Myanmar ambassador again, protests baseless comments
- Govt plans to grant access to all public transports in one ticket
- International racket kingpin was trading in drugs under cover of apparel business: RAB
- Five caught in Bangladesh over biggest drug haul in Sri Lanka: RAB
- Move to turn Rose Garden into museum stuck in PWD red tape
- ACC chief asks Transparency International for ‘facts, figures’ on corruption
- Death penalty handed to wife of murdered lawyer Rathis Bhowmik
- DUCSU polls: Candidate’s age limit set at 30, voting to be held at residential halls