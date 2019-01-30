First session of 11th parliament begins

President Abdul Hamid had called the session that started around 3pm Wednesday.

In the beginning of session, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Deputy Speaker Md Fazle Rabbi Miah were re-elected to their old posts.

Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, an MP from Madaripur, was made chief whip of parliament.

The ruling Awami League has returned to power for third consecutive terms after securing an absolute majority in the general election held on Dec 30.

The Awami League secured 257 seats of the 299 seats while their main rival BNP and its alliance won a total of eight seats.

The leaders of Awami League and their elected allies took oath of office as parliament members on Jan 4.

The first session of parliament must be started within 30 days of the official announcement of election results.

The ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers of the new government took oath of office headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Jan 7.

On the other hand, winning contestants of the BNP, who rejected the results of the election over allegation of vote rigging, have refused to take oath of office.

Jatiya party, which secured the second largest bloc with 22 seats, has again emerged as the official opposition of parliament.

Former military strongman HM Ershad, who heads the party, has been approved as leader of the opposition.

Ershad is replacing his wife Raushon Ershad, who headed the Jatiya Party opposition in the 10th parliament.

GM Quader, co-chairman of Jatiya Party and younger brother of Ershad, has been made deputy leader of the opposition. Moshiur Rahman Ranga has been elected as a chef whip of opposition.

The time for the 10th national parliament ended on last Jan 28.