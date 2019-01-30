Eskaton murders: Former MP’s son Rony gets life sentence, not death, for health reasons
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jan 2019 03:42 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2019 03:55 PM BdST
Bakhtiar Alam Rony, son of former Awami League MP Pinu Khan, has been sentenced to life in prison for a double murder in Eskaton in 2015.
Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Monjurul Imam announced the verdict on Wednesday.
He is being given life sentence instead of the death penalty in consideration of his mental and physical condition, the judge said.
“It has been proven during trial that Rony was intoxicated when he fired the shots.
“His crime has been proven under Section 302, but he is being sentenced with life imprisonment instead of death considering the state of his physical and mental health at that time.”
Auto-rickshaw driver Yakub Ali and rickshaw-puller Abdul Hakim were killed when Rony fired randomly from his Land Cruiser Prado in the night of Apr 14.
Hakim’s mother Monowara Begum had filed the case with Ramna police the following day.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury elected parliament speaker for third term
- Eskaton murders: Former MP’s son Rony gets life sentence, not death, for health reasons
- Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury made chief whip of parliament
- Submission of election expense details due on Thursday
- Two 'robbers' lynched by mob in Gazipur
- International racket kingpin was trading in drugs under cover of apparel business: RAB
- New parliament convenes for first time on Wednesday
- ACC chief asks Transparency International for ‘facts, figures’ on corruption
- Bangladesh summons Myanmar ambassador again, protests baseless comments
- Move to turn Rose Garden into museum stuck in PWD red tape
Most Read
- High Court orders arrest of Jamuna Bank MD if he skips appearance
- Shahabuddin accused of raping madrasa girl in moving car dies in ‘shootout’
- Bangladesh summons Myanmar ambassador again, protests baseless comments
- Govt plans to grant access to all public transports in one ticket
- Five caught in Bangladesh over biggest drug haul in Sri Lanka: RAB
- International racket kingpin was trading in drugs under cover of apparel business: RAB
- Death penalty handed to wife of murdered lawyer Rathis Bhowmik
- Move to turn Rose Garden into museum stuck in PWD red tape
- Bangladesh slips six steps on Transparency’s Corruption Perceptions Index
- ACC chief asks Transparency International for ‘facts, figures’ on corruption