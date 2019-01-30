Eskaton murders: Former MP’s son Rony gets life sentence, not death, for health reasons 

Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Monjurul Imam announced the verdict on Wednesday.

He is being given life sentence instead of the death penalty in consideration of his mental and physical condition, the judge said.

“It has been proven during trial that Rony was intoxicated when he fired the shots.

“His crime has been proven under Section 302, but he is being sentenced with life imprisonment instead of death considering the state of his physical and mental health at that time.”

Auto-rickshaw driver Yakub Ali and rickshaw-puller Abdul Hakim were killed when Rony fired randomly from his Land Cruiser Prado in the night of Apr 14.

Hakim’s mother Monowara Begum had filed the case with Ramna police the following day.