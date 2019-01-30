Home > Bangladesh

CEC Huda admits EVMs erred at some voting centres in general elections

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Jan 2019 09:29 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2019 09:29 PM BdST

Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda has conceded that in some polling stations there were ‘errors and problems’ with the electronic voting machines (EVM) used for the first time in the 11th parliamentary election.

Labelling the incident as "unfortunate", he asked the officials to identify the errors and correct those before the Upazila elections.

"We used EVMs in six constituencies in the parliamentary elections. It is unfortunate but true that they had errors and problems somewhere," said the CEC.

He was speaking at a training programme for the election officials on e-voting ahead of the fifth Upazila elections at the Electoral Training Institute in Dhaka on Wednesday.

He urged the officials to be more cautious while conducting vote through the EVMs.

"We have spoken a lot about EVMs. Our confidence and belief are on the EVMs for many reasons. We have repeatedly said this to you."

Huda told the officials it was important to correct the mistakes of EVMs so that the people do not lose confidence in them.

Despite strong opposition from different parties including BNP, the EVMs were used in the Dec 30 parliamentary elections in six seats--Dhaka-6, Dhaka-13, Chattogram-9, Rangpur-3, Khulna-2 and Satkhira-2.

On the polling day, voters of those constituencies said they were happy to cast their ballots using the EVMs, but some faced problems in some places.

Voters at Chattogram’s Kazir Dewri polling stations complained of mechanical errors, fingerprints problems, and some other complications.

The first phase of the Upazila polls is expected to be held in the second half of March. The election schedule will be announced in the first week of February. The EC plans to use EVMs in Sadar Upazilas.

