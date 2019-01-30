CEC Huda admits EVMs erred at some voting centres in general elections
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jan 2019 09:29 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2019 09:29 PM BdST
Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda has conceded that in some polling stations there were ‘errors and problems’ with the electronic voting machines (EVM) used for the first time in the 11th parliamentary election.
Labelling the incident as "unfortunate", he asked the officials to identify the errors and correct those before the Upazila elections.
"We used EVMs in six constituencies in the parliamentary elections. It is unfortunate but true that they had errors and problems somewhere," said the CEC.
He was speaking at a training programme for the election officials on e-voting ahead of the fifth Upazila elections at the Electoral Training Institute in Dhaka on Wednesday.
He urged the officials to be more cautious while conducting vote through the EVMs.
"We have spoken a lot about EVMs. Our confidence and belief are on the EVMs for many reasons. We have repeatedly said this to you."
Huda told the officials it was important to correct the mistakes of EVMs so that the people do not lose confidence in them.
Despite strong opposition from different parties including BNP, the EVMs were used in the Dec 30 parliamentary elections in six seats--Dhaka-6, Dhaka-13, Chattogram-9, Rangpur-3, Khulna-2 and Satkhira-2.
On the polling day, voters of those constituencies said they were happy to cast their ballots using the EVMs, but some faced problems in some places.
Voters at Chattogram’s Kazir Dewri polling stations complained of mechanical errors, fingerprints problems, and some other complications.
The first phase of the Upazila polls is expected to be held in the second half of March. The election schedule will be announced in the first week of February. The EC plans to use EVMs in Sadar Upazilas.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- CEC Huda admits EVMs erred at some voting centres in general elections
- Father of child born of rape in Magura gets to spend life in prison
- Bangladesh court gives Turag, other rivers status of ‘legal person’ to save them from encroachment
- Five more officials promoted to senior secretary, others shuffled
- First session of 11th parliament begins
- Myanmar must take back Rohingyas, says PM
- Journalist Gautam killing: High Court upholds life sentence for five, acquits four
- Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury elected parliament speaker for third term
- Eskaton murders: Former MP’s son Rony gets life sentence, not death, for health reasons
- Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury made chief whip of parliament
Most Read
- High Court orders arrest of Jamuna Bank MD if he skips appearance
- International racket kingpin was trading in drugs under cover of apparel business: RAB
- Bangladesh summons Myanmar ambassador again, protests baseless comments
- Shahabuddin accused of raping madrasa girl in moving car dies in ‘shootout’
- Eskaton murders: Former MP’s son Rony gets life sentence, not death, for health reasons
- Govt plans to grant access to all public transports in one ticket
- Move to turn Rose Garden into museum stuck in PWD red tape
- Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury made chief whip of parliament
- DUCSU polls: Candidate’s age limit set at 30, voting to be held at residential halls
- Five caught in Bangladesh over biggest drug haul in Sri Lanka: RAB