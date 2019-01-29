Home > Bangladesh

Two killed, two more missing as truck falls into Turag river in Ashulia

  Savar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jan 2019 12:41 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jan 2019 12:47 PM BdST

A driver and his assistant have been killed after their truck, laden with bricks, plunged into Turag river in Dhaka’s Ashulia.

Two workers are also missing since the accident on Baipail-Abdullahpur road at Moragang around 7am Tuesday, said Shafiqul Islam, senior station officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence in Uttara.  

Truck driver Mujahid Hossain and his assistant Kader have been confirmed dead. The missing workers are Shaheen Hossain and Arif.

The driver lost control of the truck when leaving a brick field in Moragang, causing the vehicle to take 40 feet dive into Turag, said the fire service official.

Five workers were riding the truck when the accident happened. Of them, three swam to safety while four went missing in the river.  

The bodies of Mujahid and Kader were then found by rescue divers. Two teams of divers and five fire-fighting units are working to find the missing men, said Shafiqul.

“The entire truck is now below water, which is hampering rescue work. But we believe we will find the missing men soon.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Rape suspect shot dead in Chattogram

Cold wave likely in early Feb

Justice met: HC on Khaleda penalty

2 Bashundhara City food shops fined

Moments caught in CCTV camera before the US-Bangla plane crash. Photo courtesy of the Kathmandu Post.

ATC could avert crash: CAAB

Hasina hosts tea party for diplomats

2 ex-cops convicted of Aug 21 attack surrender

HC seeks explanation on ‘wrongly’ accused

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.