Two killed, two more missing as truck falls into Turag river in Ashulia

Two workers are also missing since the accident on Baipail-Abdullahpur road at Moragang around 7am Tuesday, said Shafiqul Islam, senior station officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence in Uttara.

Truck driver Mujahid Hossain and his assistant Kader have been confirmed dead. The missing workers are Shaheen Hossain and Arif.

The driver lost control of the truck when leaving a brick field in Moragang, causing the vehicle to take 40 feet dive into Turag, said the fire service official.

Five workers were riding the truck when the accident happened. Of them, three swam to safety while four went missing in the river.

The bodies of Mujahid and Kader were then found by rescue divers. Two teams of divers and five fire-fighting units are working to find the missing men, said Shafiqul.

“The entire truck is now below water, which is hampering rescue work. But we believe we will find the missing men soon.”