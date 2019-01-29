Suspected robber killed in ‘shootout’ with police in Feni

The shootout took place while the a gang was preparing for a robbery at Dharmapur on early Tuesday, said Abul Kalam Azad, chief of Feni Model Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Babul aka ‘Kosai Babul’, a resident of Panchgachia area in Sadar Upazila. He had been named in eight cases filed over murder, robbery and several other crimes, police have said.

“Police conducted an operation at Dharmapur after receiving information that a gang taking preparations for a robbery,” OC Azad said.

“The robbers opened fire on the police team, prompting them to retaliate. Babul got shot while the others fled. He was taken to Feni Sadar Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.”

A shotgun, three rounds of bullets and two magazines were recovered from the site of the shooting, according to police.

Babul’s body has been sent to a morgue for autopsy. A case is being prepared over the incident, OC Azad said.